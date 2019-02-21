Peggy Louise Schulz, 88, passed peacefully with her sons by her side February 19, 2019.

Peggy Louise (York) Schulz was born May 4, 1930, in Wyacondah Township, Davis County, Iowa to Owen Edwin York and Dorothy Lovelle (Brunk) York. She married her high school sweetheart, Marine S/SGT Charles Edward Schulz July 1, 1951 at Bethany Lutheran Church in Burlington, Iowa. They had two sons, Burke Mathew Schulz, born in Wood County, Bowling Green, Ohio, and Christopher Jon Schulz, born in Burlington, Iowa.

She graduated from Burlington High School, attended Burlington Junior College and Bowling Green State University, Ohio.

She taught elementary school in Fort Madison, Jacksonville, North Carolina, Bowling Green and Weston, Ohio, Mason City and Burlington, Iowa. She also taught Red Cross life saving and water safety and was the Burlington YWCA youth director, swim instructor and lifeguard.

She was president of the Flint Hills Women's Golf Association and the Burlington AAU Swim Association and a founding member of the Burlington Booster Club. She was also instrumental in petitioning for the building of the high school swimming pool. She was a 12 year volunteer on a nursing home Resident Advocate Committee and spent 6 years on the Great River Hospital Auxiliary board of directors. Peggy was the B.L. Robinson Co. Lighting Consultant for 10 years.

She was a long time member of the Burlington Women's Club, an avid reader, bridge player, movie and sports buff. A devout and lifelong Saint Louis Cardinal fan, you could be certain if the Card's were on, she was watching and cheering. She and Charlie rarely missed a Burlington high school football or softball game. Her priorities in life were faith, family, home and community, and she exercised her considerable skills, love and energy in nurturing them all. She was a longtime member of Bethany Lutheran Church.

She is survived by her two sons, Burke Schulz (Molly) of Laurens, South Carolina and Christopher Schulz (Anita) of Corpus Christi, Texas; four grandchildren: Mathew, Emily, Kehr and Hannah; one great-grandchild, Brielle; also by one brother Marion Edwin York (Jean) of Burlington.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, her brother Daniel Lee York (Diane), and both parents.

The funeral service for Peggy will be 2:00 PM Friday, February 22, 2019, at Bethany Lutheran Church with Pastor Paul Hermansen officiating. Burial will be in Aspen Grove Cemetery. A time of food and fellowship will be held Bethany Lutheran Church following the burial.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with the Great River Medical Center Hospice House.

Prugh-Thielen Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.

A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting Peggy's obituary at www.prughthielencares.com.