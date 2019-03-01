Gladys L. Seitz, age 84, of Oquawka, Illinois passed away at 10:14 A.M. on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at her residence in Oquawka.

She was born on March 26, 1934 in Seaton, Illinois, the daughter of Teddy L. and Lila (McGilvery) Freeman.

Gladys attended and graduated from Keithsburg High School. On December 23, 1957, she married Raymond "Clyde" Seitz in Keithsburg, Illinois and he preceded her in death on July 14, 2015. Gladys previously was married to Otice Hawn and he preceded her in 1956.

Gladys began work at Cannon Bronze in Keithsburg. She later worked at Formfit in Monmouth, Illinois, IAAP in Middletown, Iowa, and Chittenden and Eastman in Burlington, Iowa. Lastly, she worked at the Village Hub, Crazy Mary's, and the Twist and Shout in Oquawka, Illinois. For a time, Gladys offered Reflexology.

She enjoyed her garden, Martin Birds and Birdhouses, Reading, Sewing, and was a longtime member of the Oquawka Senior Citizens Center. Most of all, Gladys loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She never missed their events.

Gladys is survived by two daughters, Louann (Bryan) Rice of Galesburg, Illinois and Christie (Jake) Stewart of Oquawka, Illinois; two sisters, Joann (Chuck) Welch of Monmouth, Illinois and Lena May (Jerry) Saunders of Des Moines, Iowa; two brothers, Louis (Maxine) Freeman of Keithsburg, Illinois and Jerry Freeman of Galesburg, Illinois; grandchildren, Amber Taeger, Justin Stewart, Matthew Rice, and Shannon Rice; and great-grandchildren, Jack Taeger, Jadyn Taeger, James Rice, Alliyah Rice, and two yet to be born. Also surviving Gladys are her nephew Melvin Seitz and many other nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her husbands.

A funeral service is planned for 2:00 P.M. on Monday, March 4, 2019 at Turnbull Funeral Home in Oquawka, Illinois. Her family will be present for visitation from 1:00-2:00 P.M. prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be at the Oquawka Cemetery.

A memorial is being established for the Oquawka Fire Department or the Henderson County Hospice.

