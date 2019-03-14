John W. Stewart Sr., 84, of Keithsburg, Illinois died Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Klein Center, West Burlington, Iowa.

Services will be on Saturday, March 16th at First Christian Church in Keithsburg. A Masonic Service will begin at 9:30 a.m., followed by visitation from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. (noon), with a Celebration of Life beginning at 12:30 p.m. Burial with graveside military rites will be in Greenmound Cemetery, Keithsburg.

The family request that in lieu of flowers, memorials be left for Keithsburg Volunteer Fire and Ambulance.

Dennison Funeral Home, Aledo is handling arrangements.

He was born March 11, 1935 in Keithsburg, the son of John Willis and Edna Brown Stewart. John attended Keithsburg High School, marrying Mary Balzer May 29th, 1954. He went on to serve in the United States Air Force for 10 years before moving back to Keithsburg. Also known as “Sonny” or “Big John,” he worked various jobs until he settled into trucking. He then became a law enforcement officer, first serving with Keithsburg Police Department and later the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office.

John and Mary also enjoyed wintering in Florida. He was active with the Keithsburg Fire Department for over 30 years, serving as Chief for many of those years.

Those left to cherish his memory are his daughters: Vanessa Stewart, Valerie (Warren) Sanford and Veronica (John) Penrod all of Burlington, Iowa; son: John “Jake” (Christie) Stewart Jr. of Oquawka, Illinois; 9 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren with 2 more lovingly expected; and his siblings: Gene (Marna) Stewart, James Stewart, Nedra Roderick and Rita Embrey.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Stewart on December 5, 2012 as well as his parents and step-parents: John and Virginia Stewart and Edna and Ned “Tuffy” Roderick.