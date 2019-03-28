Brenda Jo Liles, 76, of Burlington, died Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at her son’s home.

Born December 12, 1942, she was the daughter of Harold and Marie (Lind) Harris. She married Marvin Liles October 12, 1961 in Burlington. He died June 16, 2002.

Brenda graduated from Burlington High School. She worked at J.I. Case “until she was laid off,” then at Exide for 18 years.

She was a lifetime member of Trinity Lutheran Church.

Brenda enjoyed gardening, yard work, volunteering for the Annual Crop Walk and various church activities. She was a caregiver to many others by providing for their needs. She loved her dachshunds.

Survivors include two sons, Brad (Michelle) Liles of Grapevine, Texas and Kevin Liles of Burlington, Iowa; daughter-in-law, Melissa Liles of Mediapolis, Iowa; ten grandchildren, Cher, Melodee, Tisha, Zak, Nick, Nicole, Justin, Matthew, Cody and Hunter; one great grandchild, Sawyer; several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Marvin; son, Eric; sister, Donna; and brother, Bob.

The memorial service for Brenda will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 30th at Lunning Chapel. Rev. Ryan Cosgrove will officiate. A private inurnment will be held in the Aspen Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to service.

Memorials have been established for Trinity Lutheran Church or CWS/Crop Walk.