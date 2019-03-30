Marjorie Ann (Farley) Murphy, was born in Boone, Iowa on May 16, 1928, the daughter of Simon and Gertrude (Parrish) Farley.

She graduated from Boone High School in 1947. On October 23, 1948, Marjorie married Richard ‘Murph’ Murphy in Boone.

The couple lived most of their lives in Placentia, California, where Marjorie was a homemaker and part time retail sales clerk. They moved to Mountain Home, Arkansas after ‘Murph’ retired. They enjoyed traveling, visiting and reminiscing with friends. Marjorie and Murph were involved with the Democratic Party in California and Arkansas.

Richard died in 2000, and Marjorie moved to Boone in 2014, to be closer to family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, “Murph;” three brothers and two sisters-in-laws, Robert and Rosemary Farley, and Richard and Marty Farley, and Donald Farley; a nephew, Timothy Farley.

Marjorie is survived by a brother, Marvin Farley of Boone; a sister, JoAnn Hall of Essex, Maryland; 19 nieces and nephews and numerous great nieces and great nephews.

In memory of Marjorie, memorials may be sent to Mike and Colleen Farley, 232 SW Ringgold St., Boone, IA 50036, to be donated to the Church of the Sacred Heart in Boone.

Online condolences may be made at schroedermemorialchapel.com

The Schroeder-Reimers Memorial Chapel at Sixth and Marshall, is in charge of the arrangements.