Mary Jane McKenzie, 90, of Mt. Pleasant passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019, at Park Place Elder Living in Mt. Pleasant.

Mary was born on January 16, 1929, in Lee County, Iowa the daughter of John and Leah Seager Thornburg. She was united in marriage to Clyde D. McKenzie in 1948, he preceded her in death on March 3, 1982.

While Mary was in school she worked for Dr. Jackson and later at the OK Restaurant in Mt. Pleasant. After her marriage she went to work for Sylvania of Burlington then later onto Metromail and then Heatilator.

Mary enjoyed spending time at her home reading, doing crossword puzzles. She was an avid Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bulls fan. She also enjoyed camping and spending time at Midwest Old Threshers Reunion. Mary was a member of St. Michael’s Episcopal Church in Mt. Pleasant and the V.F.W Auxiliary.

Mary is survived by her children, Michael Eugene McKenzie of Mt. Pleasant, Patricia Mae (Roger) Milks of Mt. Pleasant, Janet Marie Stevens of Colorado, Dottie (Ron) Hotovec of Oskaloosa and Clyde John McKenzie of Nebraska, 11 grandchildren and 28 great grandchildren, her sister, Rosezella Ford of Mt. Pleasant, her sister-in-law, Norma Thornburg of Danville.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, one grand-daughter, Melissa Welcher-Fielder, great grand-daughter Elin Trausch, 6 brothers, Floyd Thornburg, Irvin Thornburg, Melvin Thornburg, Rodney Thornburg, Eugene Thornburg, and Carl Thornburg, 2 daughters-in-laws, Lorraine Ellis and Deneil McKenzie.

A Requiem Holy Eucharist will be held on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Michael’s Episcopal Church in Mt. Pleasant with Rev. Kenneth Messer officiating. The family will receive friends at the church on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until service time. Burial will be in the Blakeway Cemetery rural Danville.

Friends may call at the Murphy Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant on Monday from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers the family request memorials to the Blakeway Cemetery or to St. Michael’s Episcopal Church in her memory.

