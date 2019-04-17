Amber Lynn Curry, 29 of Burlington died Saturday, April 13, 2019 as a result of a car accident near Danville, Iowa.

Born November 19, 1989 in Burlington, she was the daughter of Harold Curry and Debra (Harold “Joe”) Brockett Mondorf.

She worked in home health care at Consumer Choice Option and the call center at Catfish Bend Casino.

She was a believer in God.

Amber loved taking pictures. Her nieces, nephews and friends’ kids were her whole life. She had plans to travel everywhere. She loved her job and caring for people was her passion. She was not an animal lover with the exception of her two dogs, Toby and Buddy.

Survivors include her parents, Harold Curry of Burlington and Debra (Harold “Joe”) Mondorf of La Harpe, IL; one brother, Jason Belknap (Nicole Mace); one sister, Elizabeth Curry both of Burlington; grandfather, Danny Brockett of Morning Sun; her boyfriend, Brandon Bergman of Burlington; and nieces and nephews, Jaylynn Belknap, Marshall Belknap, Peyton Mace, Jackson Curry, and Zoey Curry.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, paternal grandparents, and one uncle, Michael Brockett.

The funeral service for Miss Curry will be at noon Saturday, April 20th at Lunning Chapel. Mr. Randy Richardson will officiate. Interment will be in La Harpe Cemetery, La Harpe, IL. Visitation will be 6-8:00 p.m. Friday, April 19th at Lunning Chapel where the family will receive friends.

A memorial has been established.