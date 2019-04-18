Marcella Ann Whitham, age 82 of Mediapolis, died Tuesday April 16, 2019 at Prairie Ridge Care Center.

The daughter of Arthur Lee and Armeda (Wills) Dameron, she was born August 26, 1936 at Burlington. On August 28, 1955 she married Kenneth Whitham at Burlington; he died November 25, 2013.

In earlier years she worked at various factories, and for the past 22 years she worked at the Apron Strings in Mediapolis.

Survivors include: two daughters, Shelly Whitham Colter of Burlington, Lori and Mark Stevens of Burlington; three grandchildren and five great grandchildren; one sister Betty Drain of Arkansas; three brothers, Bob and Dick both of Burlington, Bud of Washington, Iowa.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, one sister and three brothers.

A Celebration of Life will be held on May 4, 2019 at the Eagles Club in Burlington from 1-4:00 p.m.

Memorials have been established for Great River Hospice and Prairie Ridge Care Center.

Hagele and Honts Funeral Home in Mediapolis is assisting the family with arrangements.