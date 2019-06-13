Duane Allen Jay, 85, of Colo, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Mary Greeley Medical Center in Ames.

Funeral Services were held Wednesday, June 12 at 10:30 a.m., at Rasmusson-Ryan Funeral Home in Nevada. Interment followed at Colo Cemetery in Colo.

Duane was born on October 22, 1933, the son of Donald and Fern (Burnett) Jay in rural Story County just north of Nevada. Duane married the love of his life, Janice Luing, in Nevada in 1956. He enjoyed taking yearly family vacations, especially those to Colorado. Duane had a green thumb that could be seen by his beautiful flowers he grew and his immaculately kept yard. He enjoyed watching car racing, baseball and football and was an avid Harley Davidson fan. Duane loved spending time with his family and made it a point to visit his wife Janice at the nursing home every day to assist with her errands and shopping lists.

Duane is survived by his wife Janice of Nevada; son Randy (Belinda) Jay of Nevada; daughter Pamela (Frank) Nerness of Ft. Collins, CO; grandchildren Shelby and Nick Nerness, Kurtis (Jeff) Jay and Kimberly Witte and great-grandchildren Addison and Mason Witte and Tobias Jay.

Rasmusson-Ryan Funeral Home in Nevada is handling arrangements. www.rasmussonfh.com