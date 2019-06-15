Steven Lee Stokke, 63, of Ames, passed away on June 11, 2019, at Israel Family Hospice House in Ames. Burial will be at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, in Ames Municipal Cemetery.

Steven was born on Dec. 29, 1955, in Ames, the son of Delmar Stokke and Virginia (Stokke) Anderson. He graduated from Ames High School in 1974 and United Electronics School. Steven enjoyed music and was a prodigy learning to play base, flute and keyboard after mastering the guitar before graduating high school.

He was an avid reader, whether it be the daily newspapers, guitar and science magazines or electronic books. He had a zest for trivia when quizzing his siblings, and even sharing with a caretaker a memorable tidbit about the band Deep Purple.

His belief in Christ and God was strong, and he found peace in reading his Bible. He was kind, loving and caring, which was apparent in his desire to have everyone get along. His smile could be infectious, and he enjoyed a simple life, looking forward to his day-to-day routine.

Steven is survived by his mother, Virginia (Carl Anderson); sisters, Susan (Rod Crowe), Sherri (Steve Paul), and Sandi (Thomas Hinders Jr.); stepsister Deborah (Keith Swanson), and stepbrother David Anderson, four nieces, two nephews, one great-niece and one great-nephew.

He was preceded in death by his father, Delmar Stokke; his grandparents Ida Viola and Lyle Peterson, and Llewela Ballard and Sam Stokke; his stepsister, Barb Anderson, and his aunts, Sharon Hitchcock and Martha Clayberg.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the family.

