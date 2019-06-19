Barbara Hardy, age 75 of Boone and the Westhaven Community, died June 4, 2019, at the Boone County Hospital.

Following her wishes, Barbara has been cremated.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held Saturday, June 15, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at the Schroeder-Reimers Memorial Chapel at Sixth and Marshall, with Rev. Jeff McDowell officiating. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral chapel on Saturday, from 10:00 a.m. until service time.

Barbara Ray (Miller) Hardy, was born April 10, 1944, in Seattle, Washington, to Hugh and Dorothy (Bowen) Miller. Her family moved to Alaska in the summer of 1957. She met Willis (Bill) George Hardy and they were married in Fairbanks, Alaska, in May of 1963.

Barbara and Bill had three children. They remained in the Fairbanks-North Pole area through the children’s school years and then spent many years relocating from various areas in Washington State, back to Wrangell, Alaska. After her husband Bill died, Barbara moved to Iowa where she spent her twilight years until her recent passing.

She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, music and traveling, especially cruises, and being a part of the Red Hat community in both Wrangell, AK, and Boone, IA. Barbara enjoyed her family time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren who called her Grandma Great.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Bill Hardy in 2006, her son, Russell Hardy in 2017, and a granddaughter, Jessica Hardy in 1992.

Barbara is survived by a son, Michael (Angela) Hardy of Fairbanks, AK; daughter, Wendy (Jeff) Daleske of Boone, IA; brother, Rick (Gretchen) Miller of Huntington Beach, CA; two sisters, Joann Burns of Kingston, WA, and Judy (Wayne) Zauner of Yuma, AZ; nine grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to request memorials be made to the American Cancer Society, or the Hospice Program at Boone County Hospital.

