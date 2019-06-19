Helen Marie Long, age 73, of Nebraska City died June 16, 2019, at her home. Helen was born Nov. 3, 1945, in Omaha, the daughter of Robert L. and Ruth E. (Kopf) Casey.

She married Virgil Long on April 15, 1978, in Papillion.

Helen formerly lived in Gretna, Papillion, West Point and Hazelgreen, W. Va.; before returning to Nebraska City in 1986. She had worked as a cosmetologist and dietetic technician. Before her retirement, she had worked in food service at the Nebraska City High School and formerly worked at St. Mary’s Hospital, Food Pride, Morton Place and Taco Johns. Helen loved spending time with family, sewing, reading, gardening, canning and watching western movies.

Survivors include her children, Tracy Wesenberg of Nebraska City; Diana (John) Booher of Pella, Iowa; Jennifer Wesenberg of Gretna; Heather (Matt) Koeneke of Auburn; Amanda (Jeff) Evans of Nebraska City; Michelle (John) Winland of St. Marys, W. Va.; Jennifer (Del) Johnke of Lennox, S.D.; Scott (Rosie) Long of St. Louis, Mo.; brother, Dennis (Deanna) Casey of Spencer, Iowa; 18 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; four nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Virgil Long and Robert Wesenberg; brother, Bob Casey; daughter, Susan Wesenberg; son, Michael Long and two grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 22, at the First Baptist Church in Plattsmouth with burial in the Riverton Cemetery in Riverton, Iowa.

Visitations will be 1 to 8 p.m. Friday at Marshall Funeral Chapel in Nebraska City with the family greeting friends from 5 to 7 p.m.

Memorials are suggested to the First Baptist Church in Plattsmouth.

Marshall Funeral Chapel of Nebraska City is in charge of arrangements.