William “Bill” Bullock, 80, of Perry, IA died June 27, 2019 at his home in Perry.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 2 at the First United Methodist Church in Perry. Visitation will be held from 1-7 p.m. with his family present from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, July 1 at Murdock Funeral Home in Perry. Interment will be in Violet Hill Cemetery.

Bill and his wife, Kay, owned and operated the Perry Maid-Rite and Kays Gourmet Salads. He also had a trucking operation and was a milk man for 20 years.

Bill is survived by his wife, Kay of Perry, sons, Craig of Perry and Scot (Sandy) of Ankeny; daughter, Debra (Mathew) Padilla of Las Vegas; sister, Jody (Eldon) Houston of Des Moines; 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

Bill is preceded in death by his parents; son, Curtis Dean in 1979; and one sister Charlotte Bach Stoner

Memorials to the family may be sent to Murdock Funeral Home, in Bill’s name. Online condolences may be left at murdockfuneralhome.net.