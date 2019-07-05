Brad Dyall, 59, of Orlando, FL, formerly of Mt. Pleasant, died Saturday, June 29, 2019 in Orlando.

Services 1:00 PM Sat. at First United Methodist Church, Mt. Pleasant. With burial in the Forest Home Cemetery. Friends may call from 2 PM to 8 PM with the family present 5-7 PM on Friday at the Kimzey Funeral Home.

Memorials are to the family for a charity to be named later. Online condolences to www.kimzeyfuneralhome.com.

Bradley Herbert Dyall was born December 18, 1959 in Mt. Pleasant, the son of Charles and Marjorie (Hope) Dyall, Jr. Brad graduated from Mt. Pleasant Community High School in 1980. On June 28, 1986, Brad married Connie Ann Elmore.

From 1978 until 2002, Brad worked for the former Blue Bird Bus Company in Mt. Pleasant. Following Blue Bird’s closing, Brad enrolled and graduated from a barber school in Cedar Rapids. In 2003, Brad purchased the former King’s Barbershop and established Brad’s Barbershop. He operated the shop until he closed in 2011 and moved to Florida.

Brad was a member of the First United Methodist Church. He enjoyed boating and fishing. Brad rooted for the Iowa Hawkeyes, the St. Louis Cardinals and especially the Green Bay Packers. Brad was a lover of movies, TV shows 80’s music and puppies.

After moving to Florida, Brad began “neighboring” in his community. He did trash patrol, shared meals and recently completed his term on the HOA Board. He treasured the time he and his family would spend on vacations and cruises. Most especially, Brad was very patriotic.

Survivors include his wife Connie of Orlando; his daughter and her boyfriend, Alyssa Dyall and Bryan Bruner of Cedar Falls, IA; 2 brothers, Don Dyall of Mt. Pleasant and John (Eileen) Dyall of Florissant, MO; a sister, Hope (Dave) Scarff of Mt. Pleasant and several nieces and nephews.

Brad is preceded in death by parents.