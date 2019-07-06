JoAnn Marie Blind, 79, of Ft. Madison passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019 at 12:58 at her home.

She was born on January 4, 1940 in Ft. Madison, IA to Leo and Letha Wenke Weidmann. On June 11, 1960 she married Harold “Butch” Blind in West Point and they later divorced.

JoAnn was a member of Ss. Mary & Joseph Church.

In her early years JoAnn farmed and held several local jobs. Lastly, she operated an in-home child care business. To many she was known as the “Cookie Monster.” She enjoyed working in her yard and garden and taking care of numerous children throughout the years.

God gave JoAnn the cream of the crop with her six children, Doug (Melinda) Blind of Ft. Madison, Jay (Lisa) Blind of Shorewood, WI, Leslie (Jeff) Hawkins of Montrose, Kelly (Mike) Kruse of Bentonville, AR, Kyle (Nicole) Blind of Ft. Madison and Kerry (Jeaninne) Blind of Johnston, IA; and; fourteen grandchildren, Ryan, Seth, Tyler, Lily, Trevor, Dylan, Samantha, Nicole, Brian, Chloe, Gracie, Cade, Claire and Emma; three great grandchildren, Mayli, Quentin and Keegan; one sister, Betty Watznauer of Ft. Madison; several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her longtime companion Hank Lake and a sister, Mary Jo Boeding.

Friends may call after 2 PM on Monday, July 8, 2019 at King-Lynk Funeral Home where the family will receive friends from 4:00-6:30 PM. A rosary will be recited at 3:30 PM and a Wake Service will be held at 6:30 PM.

The funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Ss. Mary & Joseph Church with Rev. Tony Trosley officiating. Burial will follow in Gethsemane Cemetery.

A memorial has been established for the Alzheimer’s Association and online condolences may be left at www.kinglynk.com