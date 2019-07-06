John Arthur Kohrs, 90, of Burlington, passed away at 4:35 AM Friday, June 28, 2019, at the Burlington Care Center in Burlington, Iowa.

Born October 26, 1928, he was the son of Arthur Carl Kohrs and Josephine Ellen Finch Kohrs.

John was a Burlington High School graduate. He was active in many sports, chief among them tennis. He was a highly talented musician, focusing on the clarinet and piano. After high school, he graduated from the University of Iowa, and continued on for a higher degree.

He halted his academic career to serve his country in the Korean Conflict. He was in the infantry, later transferred to a MASH unit to serve the wounded.

After an Honorable Discharge at the end of the Conflict, John taught English and Rhetoric at the University of Iowa before transferring to the Medical Records Department at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics from which he retired.

John was an avid scholar of the military. He studied Jane's military intelligence books and periodicals. He had a special fascination for military aircraft; his favorites were WWII combat planes.

John enjoyed yard work, music, books; watching football and baseball, rooting for his beloved Hawkeyes and St. Louis Cardinals.

Survivors include one sister, Joanne Guest of Burlington, and one niece, Lynn Guest of San Francisco, CA.

John was preceded in death by his parents.

The Graveside Committal Service for John will be 1:00 PM Monday, July 8, 2019, at Aspen Grove Cemetery. For those attending the service please gather at the main gate at Aspen Grove Cemetery off Sunnyside Ave and the Funeral Directors will guide you to the location.

A memorial has been established for the American Red Cross.

Prugh-Thielen Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.

Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting John's obituary at www.prughthielencares.com.