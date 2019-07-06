Sharon Kaye Wolkenhauer, 73, of Burlington, passed away at 4:53 AM Thursday, July 4, 2019, at the Klein Center in West Burlington.

Born May 15, 1946, in Burlington, she was the daughter of Daniel and Norma French. On March 23, 1962, she married Jerry Keith Wolkenhauer in Burlington.

She was a homemaker as well as a cook at Hope Haven.

Sharon enjoyed fishing, Diet Mountain Dew in a can, collecting snowman memorabilia and feeding the birds. She loved her grandchildren and gardening; she was known for having a green thumb.

Survivors include her husband, Jerry of Burlington, one daughter, Tammy (Steve) Ives of Hopper, IL, three sons, Derek (Kelly) Wolkenhauer of West Burlington, Dustin Wolkenhauer and Brent Wolkenhauer both of Burlington; ten grandchildren: Allison, Jeremiah, Siarra, Stefan, Braylin, Brooke, Taylor, Madison, Jessica and Hope and seven great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, Sharon was preceded in death by one sister, Patricia, and one grandson, Tyler.

Cremation has been entrusted to the care of Prugh-Thielen Crematory.

The memorial service for Sharon will be 10:00 AM Friday, July 12, 2019, at Prugh-Thielen Funeral Home with Dave Pluster officiating. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery.

Memorials have been established for Great River Hospice and the Klein Center.

