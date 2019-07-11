Barbara Jean Brown, age 82 of Nebraska City died July 9, 2019, at the Good Samaritan Center in Syracuse.

Barbara was born Feb. 26, 1937, in Nebraska City, the daughter of Charles Frank and Geneva Lorine (Long) Thomas.

She married Roger Dale Brown Jan. 16, 1954 in Sidney, Iowa. Roger died Aug. 18, 2007.

Barbara lived in Union and Auburn before moving to Nebraska City in 2009. She and her husband owned and operated the Union Pub several years ago and she later worked at Kimmel Orchard and The Ambassador.

Barbara loved baking, playing cards and bingo, gardening, collecting elephants and was an animal lover.

She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and Union American Legion Auxiliary.

Survivors include her grandchildren, Willie and Tennille Bennett of Sioux Falls, S.D; Julie and Scott Denniston of Nebraska City, Lance and Crystal Bennett of Otoe; great grandchildren, Isabella Denniston, Raychel Bennett, Samuel Bennett, Laney Denniston, Sarah Bennett, Eliza Bennett, Bailey Bennett and Payson Bennett; many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Kurt Brown; daughter, Debra Breazile; brother, Frank Thomas and sister, Carol Greene.

Funeral services were to be 10 a.m. on Friday, July 12, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Nebraska City with burial to follow in the East Union Cemetery near Union.

Visitations were to be 1 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Marshall Funeral Chapel in Nebraska City with the family greeting friends from 6 to 8 p.m.

Memorials are suggested to Hearts United For Animals. Online condolences may be expressed at www.marshallfuneral.com.

Marshall Funeral Chapel of Nebraska City is in charge of arrangements.



