Marsha L. Kepler, 64, of Avoca passed away on July 8, 2019 in Omaha. She was born on Nov. 6, 1954, to Donald and Lenora (Bruns) Henne in Auburn.

Marsha married Gary Kepler on Aug. 10, 1974, at the Christ Lutheran Church (Delaware).

She worked at Parker Hannifin for over 30 years.

Marsha was also involved with Avoca Q.R.T., Heaven’s Closet and

had an active Facebook profile.

She loved spending time with Granny, her grandkids and the “Golden Girls.”

She is survived by her children: Rachel (Chad) Schinstock of West Point, Nick (Molly) Kepler of Western Springs, Ill.; grandchildren: Jenna and Dylan Schinstock, Annelise, Nickolas and Harrison Kepler; mother: Lenora Henne; sister: Donetta (Lee O) Thomas; brother: Marty Henne and fiancé Suzanne Day; cousin: Dee Nincehelser and brother-in-law: Boyd (Wendy) Kepler.

She was preceded in death by her father: Don, husband: Gary and nephew: Austin Thomas.

Memorial services were to be held on Friday, July 12 at 3 p.m. at the Luther Memorial Lutheran Church in Syracuse.

Visitation was to be held on Thursday, July 11 from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. at the funeral home in Syracuse.

Food and refreshments will be served at the Avoca Town Hall at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, July 12.

Memorials are suggested to the Avoca Cemetery.

Arrangements are by Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home in Syracuse.

