Larry Bertrum Smith, age 74, passed away on June 29, 2019 in Schertz, Texas.

He was born to Lawrence “Pete” and Lena Smith on March 15, 1945 in Mount Pleasant, Iowa.

He graduated from Burlington High School in 1964 and was a top athlete playing football in his senior year, and went to the State Wrestling match, bringing home a trophy for the school. Larry graduated with a mechanical design engineering degree from Palmer College in Davenport, Iowa.

He was employed with J. I. Case Co. for 45 years and retired to move to Schertz, Texas. He drove a school bus for Schertz/Cibolo/Universal City School District for 10 years until he became ill. He also did maintenance work for his church, Universal City United Methodist Church. He was a member of the Lions Club and taught Junior Achievement at Bettendorf High School, Bettendorf, Iowa.

Larry married Judith Kingsley in June of 1966, and they later divorced. He then married Leah Stanbary Leu on December 17, 1982. They blended a family of 3 daughters.

He loved to sail, camp, bike, play Mexican Train dominoes, and cards. He also enjoyed working on many remodeling projects over the years.

Larry was preceded in death by his grandmother: Florence Smith; parents: Pete and Lena Smith; siblings: Cherlyn Jordan and husband Jim, and Bryan Smith.

He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years: Leah Ann Smith; daughters: Brenda S. Tincher and husband Patrick, and Angela J. Snyder; step-daughters: Lori A. Haygood, and Lynne M. Lutze; grandchildren: Sydney Haygood, Jaron Haygood, Nolan Lutze, Erin Lutze, Noah Snyder, Miles Snyder, Kiah Snyder, Liesl Snyder, Kirsten Tincher, Katelyn Tincher, Benjamin Tincher, and Alyssa Tincher; sister: Katherine Marmion and husband Bill; beloved dogs: Joey and Winston; as well as many other family members and friends.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00AM on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at All Saints Episcopal Church (held at St. James Lutheran Church, 3145 31st Ave., Rock Island, IL 61201).

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Universal City United Methodist Church or the Schertz Humane Society (Homes for Pets).