LaVern “Mike” Eden, 89, of Cook, passed away on July 20, 2019. He was born on Nov. 21, 1929.

Survived by: wife: Gayleen Eden; children: Mike (Kristi) Eden, Dixie (George) Formanack, Dennis (Shelli) Eden; grandchildren: John (Whitney) Eden, Lindsey (T.J.) Ehlers, Jason (Jessica) Eden, Brandi (Scot) Ballan and Dustin (Ashley) Formanack; 10 great grandchildren.

Funeral service were to be Tuesday, July 23, at 10:30 a.m. at the Grace Lutheran Church in Cook.

Visitation were to be Monday, July 22, from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. with family greeting friends from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home in Syracuse.

Memorials are suggested to Grace Lutheran Church.

Arrangements are by Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home in Syracuse.

