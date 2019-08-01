Derrell Olofson, 80, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Israel Family Hospice House in Ames.

Derrell was born on April 15, 1939. He was raised on a farm south of Stratford, Iowa. He graduated from Stratford High School. Derrell served in the Air National Guard for six years.

Derrell went to work at NADC in Ames in 1960 and retired in 1997. Derrell also ran Olofson Heating and Plumbing, which was in business for about 40 years. After retirement, he enjoyed working for DMACC in Boone.

Derrell was a member of Boone’s Elks Lodge, the Rotary Club of Boone County, the Board of Boone County Transportation, the Boone Garden Club, and Trinity Lutheran Church of Boone.

Preceding Derrell in death were his mother Thelma (Shelton) and father Vern Olofson, brother Leo Dean, and grandson Jacob Kirby. Derrell is survived by his wife Bev Olofson of Boone, IA; brother Veryl Olofson (Deloris Wilson) of Waukee, IA; three children Jody Simmons (Jim) of San Diego, CA, Darin Olofson (Diane) of Boone, IA, Jill Olofson (Marc Lee) of Johnston, IA, and stepson Scot Kinne (Wendy) of Boone, IA; and four grandchildren Jordan and Jade Kirby, and Bret and Erin Kinne.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 712 12th St., Boone, IA, with Rev. Lindsay Watkins officiating. Visitation with the family present to greet friends will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at Schroeder-Stark-Welin Funeral Home, 609 7th Street, Boone. Interment will be at Oakwood Cemetery, Stratford, IA, with military honors.

Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church in Boone, or Israel Family Hospice House.

