Elizabeth Lynn Schomerus, age 51, of Nebraska City passed away on Aug. 16, 2019, at her home.

Liz was born on Jan. 15, 1968, in Tucson, Ariz.; the daughter of Kenneth and Dora (Ogden) Smith.

Her family moved around to different military bases while her dad served in the United States Air Force, finally settling in the Nebraska City area when he finished his military service.

Liz attended country school in rural Nebraska City through the 8th grade. Then in 9th grade she began attending Nebraska City Public School and graduated from Nebraska City High School with the class of 1986.

After high school she attended University of Nebraska - Lincoln for one year and then Peru State College, where she received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mathematics.

On June 29, 1990, she was united in marriage to Kevin Schomerus at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Nebraska City and to this union two children were born: Garrett Kevin and Jessica Lynn.

Liz worked as a substitute teacher in Nebraska City, Syracuse, and Johnson Brock schools.

She then taught middle and high school science in Sidney, from 2002 - 2003.

In 2005 she began work at the Nebraska Center for the Education of Children who are Blind or Visually Impaired (NCECBVI) as a para-educator.

In 2008 she became a teacher of the visually impaired and earned her vision endorsement, teaching multiple subjects including Braille and math. She remained there as a teacher.

She was a member of Job’s Daughters in Nebraska City. She enjoyed showing paint horses in and around Nebraska, Iowa and South Dakota.

In 1983, she earned the Pinto Horse Association Youth Legion of Merit 4 in the nation.

She loved the outdoors and helping on the farm. Her other favorite hobbies were gardening, flowers (especially yellow roses) and fishing.

Liz is survived by her husband Kevin Schomerus of Nebraska City; children: Garrett Schomerus and Jessica Schomerus both of Nebraska City; mother Dora Smith of Northboro, Iowa; sister: Janet Orme and husband Rusty of Northboro, Iowa; sister-in-law Charlita Smith of Virginia Beach, Va.; brothers-in-law: John Schomerus and friend Patrick Murphy of Lincoln, and Ronald Schomerus and wife Diane of Nebraska City; nieces, nephews and other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father Kenneth Smith, Sr.; brother Kenneth Smith, Jr.; infant stillborn twin brothers Ronald and Donald Smith and mother and father-in-law Naomi and Donald Schomerus.

A Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 20, at Gude Mortuary in Nebraska City. Burial will follow at Wyuka Cemetery in Nebraska City.

The family will greet friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday evening (8/19) at the mortuary.

Memorials may be given to NCECBVI

Remembrances at www. gudefuneralhomes.com.

Gude Mortuary, Nebraska City, is in charge of arrangements.