Fermin Michael “Mike” Azamar, 72, of Burlington died on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Great

River Medical Center in West Burlington.

Born on June 23, 1947 in Fort Madison, Iowa, he was the son of Carmen Martinez Azamar. His uncle Fredy and aunt Hope Martinez were very influential in his upbringing and remained very important to him all his life.

Mike graduated from Burlington High School in 1965. He attended college at Grand View University in Des Moines, Iowa; and went on to work with the Department of Corrections in helping to rehabilitate juvenile offenders. Mike also worked as a security guard at I.A.A.P.; Ebert Supply Company; Hy-Vee; and was a manager at Sbarros franchise in Des Moines. He became well known in Burlington for his famous, authentic tacos, where he earned his nickname as “The Taco Man.”

Mike served in the United States Army during the Vietnam Conflict. He was an active, lifetime

member of the VFW, AMVETS and The American Legion; and he served as a past Grand Knight within the Knights of Columbus. He was of the Catholic faith.

Mike enjoyed traveling and camping in his RV with his wife; spending all the time he could with his grandchildren and cuddling with his beloved dogs; “Bonita” and “Chica.”

Survivors include his wife, Debra Azamar of Burlington; his mother, Carmen Bolanos of Casa Grande, Arizona; one daughter, Rosanna Azamar-Shavers of Loveland, Colorado; two sons, Michael Azamar of Loveland, Colorado and Andrew (Alison) Price of Burlington; two brothers, Larry (Linda) Bolanos of Sioux City, Iowa and Phillip “Silver” (Joan) Bolanos of Phoenix, Arizona; one sister Gloria (Wayne “Nick”) Nickason of Casa Grande, Arizona; 10 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents; one sister, Amelia Gardner; one brother, Richard Bolanos; two uncles; and three aunts.

The funeral service for Mr. Azamar will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 26th at Lunning Chapel. The Rev. Father Dan Dorau will officiate. Interment will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Fort Madison, Iowa. The Fort Madison Honor Guard will conduct military rites.

Visitation will be 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. Sunday, August 25th at Lunning Chapel where the family will receive friends. Following the visitation there will be a gathering for friends and family at the Burlington Gym, 129 South 4th St., Burlington.