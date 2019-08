Hastings Funeral Home in Perry is in charge of services for Rita Smithson, 90, of Perry. Rita died Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at the Perry Lutheran Home. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. at Saint Patrick Catholic Church Tuesday August 27. Visitation will be at Hastings Funeral Home in Perry after 1 p.m. with the family greeting friend after 4 p.m. with a Rosary at 6:45 p.m.