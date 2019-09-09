Jonathon Lee Morgan, originally from Nebraska City, was born Nov. 15, 1978.

He died Sept 1, 2019, in Lincoln at age of 40.

Parents are Leilani Morgan and Delano Morgan

Proceeded in death by father Delano Morgan and nephew Arend Morgan

Survivors include mother, Leilani Morgan, of Nebraska City; sister, Melinda Morgan, of Auburn; brothers, Rob Morgan of Lincoln and Tim (Jill) Morgan of Nebraska City; and, significant other, Nancy Bevins.

Services to be Sept 18, at 2 p.m. at Capitol View Seventh Day Aventis Church, 17th and A Street, in Lincoln.