Gale Phillips, 58, of Ogden, passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019 at the Taylor Hospice House in Des Moines.

Gale Roy Phillips was born February 26, 1961, to Dale and Marlene (Jessen) Phillips in Perry, Iowa.

Gale is survived by his son Benjamin Phillips of Ogden; daughter Jessica Phillips of Perry; brother Max (Sherrill) Phillips; sister Alene Kirvin; nephew Aaron (Laura) Phillips; nieces Kate (Jerrod) Fleming, Hannah (Matt) Beitelspacher, and Madison (Caleb) Taylor; three great-nephews and ex-wife Melissa Simmons. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother-in-law, Brian Kirvin.

We are planning to have a gathering to celebrate Gale on September 28th (Saturday) at the Bouton Community Center at 11 a.m. He didn’t want to have a formal visitation or funeral so this will be a way for everyone who loves him to gather in one place to share our memories and good times. We will be providing sandwiches, chips and drinks for lunch. Instead of flowers, if anyone would like to bring salads, side dishes or deserts to share that would be welcome and appreciated. Thank you all and we hope to see you Saturday!