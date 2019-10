Doyle D. Davisson, 69, of Ogden, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, in Mobridge, South Dakota.

A celebration of life gathering for Doyle will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the Leonard Good Community Center in Ogden, Iowa. Private family burial will take place at a later date. For online obituaries and condolences visit: www.carsonstappfuneralhome.com.