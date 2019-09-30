Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 1 p.m. in Violet Hill Cemetery for Janice Bice, 85, of Perry. Visitation, at Murdock Funeral Home, will begin at 11 until graveside service time. A memorial has been established in Janice’s name and may be left or sent to the funeral home. Janice passed away Friday, September 27 at Rowley Masonic Home.

Janice M. Miller was born December 25, 1933 in Grand Junction, Iowa the daughter of Joseph and Pearl (Kelting) Miller. She graduated from Grand Junction High School in 1951. She married Earnest Rumley on June 20, 1951 in Grand Junction, IA. Later Janice married Larry Gene Bice on February 27, 1984 in Las Vegas, Nevada. She lived in Grand Jct. and Perry most of her life. She worked at the Rowley Masonic Home in dietary before her retirement. Larry and Janice spent nine years in Las Vegas before returning to Perry.

Survivors include one daughter Annette Pote of Perry, IA; two sons Curtis (Cindy) Rumley of Ottumwa, IA, Patrick (Becky) Rumley of Scranton, IA; brothers Gayland (Nancy) Miller of Ames, IA, Dale (Barbara) Miller of Yale, IA, Ralph (Jana) Miller of Grand Jct., IA and several grandchildren and great grand- children. Preceding Janice in death were her parents, husbands, one sister, two brothers, one son Steven Rumley and son-in-law Mike Pote.