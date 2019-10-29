Gene Hines, age 68, of Ralston, formerly Hamburg, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at his home.

Glen Eugene Hines was born on May 17, 1951, in Omaha; the son of Glen Eugene and Shirley J. (Brown) Hines.

He grew up and attended school in Hamburg, graduating from the Hamburg High School with the class of 1969.

He then went on to Northwest Missouri State where he studied Agri-Business. While in college, Gene’s father passed away and he left college and returned home to help with the family farm.

On July 30, 1977, he was united in marriage to Julie Ann Mayberry at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Hamburg. Three children were born to this union: Patrick, Christopher and Kelli.

He worked at American Meter for some four years and then began his career in the grocery business. He began working at Norman’s IGA in 1977 and later at Country Mart; working for 31 years. He later worked as a realtor for several years at Century 21 in Nebraska City.

Gene served on the Country Mart Board of Retailers. He was very active in his job and his community serving on various boards including: Heartland Grocery Board, Price Chopper Board, Nemaha Valley Real Estate Board and he served as President of the Hamburg School Board. He helped with many of the youth sports in Hamburg and Nebraska City. In addition, he was a member of the Hamburg Fire and Rescue where he served as Captain for the Hamburg Rescue. Gene was appointed by President Obama to serve on the National Selective Service Board.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 42 years, Julie Hines of Ralston; two sons: Patrick Hines and wife Amy of Ralston, Christopher Hines and wife Heather currently stationed in Germany with the U.S. Army and one daughter, Kelli Setzler of Omaha; two grandsons: Brady Hines and Austyn Hines; two brothers: Robert Hines of Hamburg, and Dennis Hines of Boise, Idaho; nieces, nephews and other family and a host of friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Dan Hines; brother-in-law Tom Mayberry and his father-in-law and mother-in-law: Emil and Pat Mayberry.

Funeral Services were to be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Gude Mortuary in Nebraska City. Burial was to follow at the Hamburg Cemetery in Hamburg.

The family was to greet friends from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday (10/31) at Gude Mortuary in Nebraska City.

Memorials may be given to the Hamburg Rescue Squad.

