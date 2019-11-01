Thomas “Tom” Michael Farley, 85 of Redfield, previously of Boone, passed away October 28, 2019 at the Thomas Rest Haven Care Center in Coon Rapids. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home – McCalley Chapel in Adel with burial at 11:00 am at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery near Van Meter. Visitation will be from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

Thomas was born on April 26, 1934 at his home in the country near Adair, Iowa. He was the middle child, with an older brother and younger sister. Tom attended country school near Adair from Kindergarten through 8th grade. After his schooling, he helped on the farm.

When Tom was 19, he enlisted in the Army and spent some time serving in Korea in 1953. He spent the rest of his time in the service on base in Utah, after his return to the U.S. After returning from the service, Tom moved to the Madison County area, married and had two girls.

A few years later, Tom relocated to Boone, Iowa. He loved woodworking and working with his hands. Tom worked in construction, at the local lumberyard, and did some woodworking projects for Camp Dodge in Des Moines. He did some local truck driving, and also enjoyed riding along with a buddy that drove truck all across the country.

Tom had a love for dogs. He had three dachshunds in his life that he kept close to his heart: Heidi, Brutus and Daisy. Thomas Rest Haven enjoyed having Tom as part of their family. He always had a smile and a greeting for everyone!

Tom is survived by his two daughters; several grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and a brother, John Farley and sister, Mary Ann Ludwig, both of Casey. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Boone Area Pet Society. Arrangements are being handled by Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home – McCalley Chapel in Adel. Online condolences may be left at www.caldwellparrish.com.