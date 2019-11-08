Earl Stoakes, 67, of Green Valley, Ariz., formerly Nebraska City, died Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019.

Earl Maynard Stoakes, Jr. was born in Omaha; the son of Earl Stoakes, Sr. and Sally (Shenefield) Stoakes.

Earl graduated from Omaha North High School in 1970 and earned a Bachelor of Science in Education from Peru State College in 1977.

On Dec. 19, 1970, he married Vicki Draper at the Fairbury United Methodist Church.

They resided in several Nebraska towns before relocating to Green Valley, Arizona.

Earl was a huge fan of all sports, especially college football, and was known to spend his Saturdays watching multiple games at once.

His ebullient social personality was put to good use in various occupations over the years such as a teacher at Wolbach Public Schools, unemployment insurance adjustor at the Nebraska Job Service, corrections officer at the Tecumseh State Prison, and working retail at Walgreen’s.

Earl loved living in the Sonoran Desert and would not stop posting on Facebook about his sunny weather.

Earl is survived by his wife Vicki, and three children: Karinda Stoakes (Marty Steinhausen), of Milton, Vermont; David Stoakes (Jennifer), of Omaha; and Dennis Stoakes (Anika Anthony), of Green Valley.

He also is survived by granddaughters Alexis and Lilian Stoakes, and his mother Sally Stoakes.

He was preceded in death by his father, Earl Stoakes, Sr.

A memorial service celebrating Earl’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16 at Flatland Church (4801 N 144th Street) in Omaha.

Flowers or memorials may be sent to 15209 Nebraska Avenue, Omaha, NE 68116.



