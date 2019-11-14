Doris O. (Preuss, Jostes) Gellerman, age 94, Fort Wayne, Ind., died Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at Lutheran Life Villages after a brief illness.

Born Aug. 22, 1925, Doris was baptized into the Christian faith on Sept. 27, 1925, at St. John Lutheran Church (Green Garden), Madison.

Surviving are her children and their spouses, Richard (Laura) Jostes of St. Louis, Mo., Janet (James) Luepke of Fort Wayne, Douglas Jostes of Fort Wayne, Kristen (Scot) Rockwell of Prescott, Ariz., sister, Darlene (Preuss) Freudenburg of Madison, brother William (Judith) Preuss, Jr., of Seward., sister-in-law Eva Jane (Gellerman) and Bud Schwab, Springfield, Mo., five grandchildren, and 15 nieces and nephews and their families. Doris was preceded in death by

her husband, Ramon Gellerman, and her first husband, Leonard Jostes, as well as her parents, William and Olga

Preuss of Madison; sister and brother-in-law,

Norma Jean (Preuss) and Frank Wells, brother-in-law, Earl Freudenburg, sister-in-law Eileen (Gellerman) Borchers and her husband Arnold, brother-in-law, Raymond Jostes and his wife, Agnes, sister-in-law Elvira (Jostes) Schrant and her husband, Joe, and nephew Clem Schrant.

A graveside service for family members at Syracuse, will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the Holy Cross Lutheran School, Fort Wayne, Ind., Orphan Grain Train, Norfolk, Concordia University, Seward, or donor’s choice.