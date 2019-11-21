Mitchell Allen Melchert, 47, went to be with the Lord on Nov., 14, 2019 at Israel House Hospice in Ames.

Mitch is survived by his wife, Lisa Melchert of Ogden, daughter Allison (Greg) Hamilton of Boone, Mallory Melchert(Joel Bushore) of Boone, Allyssa Melchert of Ogden, and Holly Melchert of Ogden, sister Melany (Brian) Jennings, and father Maynard Melchert(Teresa Wilcox), Lexi( Eric) Elliott of Boone, Katie (Damon) Moran of Boone.

Mitch was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia Melchert, and grandparents, Florence Olson, Sidney Olson, Howard Melchert, Edna Ida Melchert and Henry Hansen.

Mitch was born on March 26, 1972 in Alexandria, Minn., to Patricia and Maynard Melchert. Mitch graduated from Ogden High School and worked with his dad, Maynard, for M & M Construction, until Nov. 11, 2019, when admitted to hospice. Mitch loved riding Polaris snowmobiles, playing basketball, bowling, being involved with a pit crew and watching dirt track racing at the Boone Speedway, spending time with his four daughters, his wife and his first grandson, Emmett and of course his three dogs and backyard full of poultry.

Mitch was a born again believer and his wishes were for all that are in his life to have a relationship with the Lord. Mitch was accepting of his earthly life ending with the peace of knowing he was going to have eternal life in heaven. It is also his wish that if anybody here would like to leave a believer in Christ, to speak with Pastor Josh McFarland.

A visitation will be at 10 a.m. with services following at 11 am on Nov. 23, 2019 at Bethel Church in Boone to be officiated by Pastor Josh McFarland. A fellowship luncheon will follow the service at the church. A burial service will follow the luncheon at Glenwood Cemetery in Ogden. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Mitch’s life. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family to help with current and future expenses.

