Verner John “Red” Nollen, 96, of Burlington, died at 2:32 a.m. on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Great River Hospice House.

Born August 1, 1923 in Mediapolis, IA, he was the son of Verner E. and Katherine (Sullivan) Nollen. He married Roberta Ann Callahan November 20, 1948. She died May 9, 1991. He married June L. George January 9, 1993 in Burlington, IA.

John graduated from Mediapolis High School in 1941. He served in the United States Army Air Corps 1943-1946, during World War II. He owned and operated Red Nollen Body Shop for 20 years, retiring in 1989.

He was a member of Divine Mercy Parish.

He was a member of Knights of Columbus - 4th degree, American Legion, and was a former Moose Lodge and Kiwanis member. He loved to travel, play golf and was an avid Chicago Cub fan.

Survivors include his wife, June of Burlington; four children, Terrence (Diana) Nollen of Lincoln, NE, Cynthia (Dennis) Stewart of Burlington, Ronald (Carleen) Nollen of Burlington, and Lisa (Mark Falkum) Nollen of Chanhassen, MN; three step-children, Diana (Tom) Green of Macomb, IL, L. Duane (Tonya) George of Burlington, and Gregory (Resa) George of Stronghurst, IL; daughter-in-law Judy Nollen of Plano, TX; eighteen grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Roberta; two sons, Timothy and John Nollen; daughter, Christina Nollen; brother, Carl Nollen; and sister, Lillian Nollen.

The Mass of Christian Burial for Mr. Nollen will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, December 16th at St. Mary-Patrick Catholic Church, West Burlington. Celebrant will be Father Dan Dorau. The Des Moines County Resurrection Choir will provide music. Military rites will be rendered by the Burlington Area Veterans Honor Guard. Interment will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery.

The Rosary will be recited at 5:00 p.m. Sunday, December 15th at Lunning Chapel. The family will receive friends following the Rosary and prayer vigil until 7:00 p.m.

A memorial has been established for the Burlington Notre Dame Foundation.