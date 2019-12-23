Ben Vannatta, age 87 of Perry, passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at the Iowa Veterans Hospital in Des Moines, IA. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Perry Bible Church in Perry. Visitation will be on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 2:00 to 7:00 p.m. with family present to greet friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home and Cremation Care in Perry. Burial will be in the Rippey Cemetery at Rippey, IA. Memorials will be given to Rippey United Methodist Church and Perry Bible Church and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences may be sent at www.carrisfuneralhome.com.

Ben Ray Vannatta was born on April 20, 1932 at Perry, IA to Samuel Wilson and Clara Mae (Caldwell) Vannatta. He attended school at Angus and Rippey. He served in the United States Army in Germany during the Korean War. He was united in marriage to Marjorie Anderson on January 30, 1953 and later to Marjorie Grow on June 21, 1997. Ben farmed for many years. He also worked at the Perry Sale Barn and the ASCS in Boone County.

He was a member of the Rippey United Methodist Church, Perry Bible Church and the Rippey American Legion Post 553. He enjoyed fishing, baking butter horn rolls and pies and making ice cream.

In death he rejoins his wives, parents, grandparents, George & Sarah Vannatta, brothers, George and Paul and a sister Opal Mae Emery.

Left to cherish Ben’s memory are his children, Louis (Kit) Vannatta, Teresa (Bryan) Mowrer and Jeanne (Pete) Kottra, grandchildren, Elizabeth (Steven) Rachut, Kyle (Jaimee) Mowrer, Adam, Sean and Andrea Vannatta and Haley, Ian, Andrew and Sara Kottra, great grandchildren, Abby Elizabeth, Caleb and Ellery Rachut and Rylee, Nora and Paige Mowrer.