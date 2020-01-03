On New Year’s Eve, 2019, the lights went out in Ann’s eyes, and that beautiful smile of hers was gone forever.

Ann was born December 30, 1936 and raised in Des Moines. She attended North High in the Class of 1954. She was and still is very, very close to all her high school friends.

Ann decided at 19 years of age to go on an adventure—meaning heading west to California with two of her friends, and that was where she remained until 2012 when she returned to Iowa and Perry!

In California, she met and married an Italian man named Vince Veshel. That marriage produced a beautiful little girl named Victoria. Sadly, Vince passed away ten years later from cancer. Ann, being the lucky one, ran into, on St. Patrick’s Day, a Des Moines man living in Los Angeles by the name of Tom Shannon Lundy (1951 graduate of North High). They married, and that marriage produced a second beautiful baby girl named Kelli Shannon Lundy. Kelli’s dad also fell to an uncurable cancer several years ago. Kelli is the best daughter any mother could ever wish for.

Ann was the daughter of George and Grace Dunphy. She was the youngest of her siblings, George Dunphy (deceased), Lawrence Dunphy of Perry, Dennis Dunphy of Perry, Mary Jean Dunphy Dunley of Des Moines. She is also survived by many, many loving nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held 2-4 p.m., Saturday, January 4, at Murdock Funeral Home in Perry, IA. A Mass to celebrate Ann’s life will be at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Des Moines, IA at 2 p.m., Monday, January 6, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent in Ann’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association or may be sent or left at Murdock Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at murdockfuneralhome.net.