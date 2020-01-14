Linda J. Major, age 72 of Nebraska City, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at her home.

Linda was born on Aug. 31, 1947, in Maryville, Mo.; the daughter of James M. and Jackie (Combs) Major. She graduated from Hamburg High School in 1965.

Linda worked at Pendleton Woolen Mills in Nebraska City as a Sewing Machine Operator for some 10 years.

She had been a member of the former Church of Christ in Hamburg, since 1970.

She enjoyed many hobbies, and loved to crochet, knit and tat. Linda also loved cooking and baking for family, playing bingo, slot machines, and pool with family and friends.

Those left to cherish her memory include her sisters Diane Manthei (Otto Miller) of Nebraska City, and Esther Braman of Dodge City, Kan.; nieces: Priscilla (Mike) Webel of Hamburg, Kristena Contreras (Tom) of St. Joseph, Mo., and Kassandra Holman (Jason) of Nebraska City; nephew Russ Manthei (Christine) of Hastings; numerous other nieces and nephews and family and friends.

Linda was preceded in death by an infant son Daniel Aaron; her parents; uncles: Eddy Major, Clarence Major, Clem Major and Vernon Major; aunts: Gerry Major, Terry Major, Ruth Major, Charlotte Combs, Marie Dunn, Pauline Fletchall, Fern Phillipi, Bertha “Tootsie” Combs and Ona Pierson.

Funeral Services were to be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16, at Rash-Gude Funeral Home in Hamburg. Burial was to follow at the Hamburg Cemetery in Hamburg.

The family was to greet friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday (1/15) at Gude Mortuary in Nebraska City.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the American Cancer Society, the American Heart Association or the American Lung Association.

Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com. Gude Mortuary in charge of the arrangements.