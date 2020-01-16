Robert ‘Bob ’North, age 79 of Boone, died suddenly January 10, 2020 in Dallas, Texas at the Baylor University Medical Center.

Funeral Services will be Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Pilot Mound United Methodist Church in Pilot Mound with Rev. Phillip Berger officiating.

Robert will be placed in his mausoleum at the Pilot Mound Cemetery in Pilot Mound.

Friends may call at the Schroeder-Reimers Memorial Chapel at Sixth and Marshall, on Friday from 4 until 8 p.m. where the family will be present from 6 until 8 p.m.

On Saturday, visitation will be at the Church in Pilot Mound from 10 a.m. until service time.

In memory of Bob, memorials may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be made at schroedermemorialchapel.com

The Schroeder-Reimers Memorial Chapel at Sixth and Marshall is in charge of the arrangements. A full obituary will be in next week’s Boone News.