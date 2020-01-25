Kathleen Krehbiel Brophy, formerly from Burlington, IA, now of Charlotte, NC, passed away peacefully Saturday January 18.

She is survived in death by husband John Brophy of Charlotte NC.; brothers, Dan Krehbiel of Black River Falls WI., Terrence Krehbiel of Macomb IL.; sisters Patricia Krehbiel Price of Pinehurst NC., Peggy Krehbiel Schmelzer of Kewanee IL., Ann Krehbiel Jones, of Hope Mills NC. Along with numerous nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by parents, Warren and Barbara Krehbiel and brother Michael Krehbiel.

There will be a memorial held in Charlotte NC on Friday January 24, 2020 at McEwen Funeral—Pineville Chapel from 5 to 7 PM.