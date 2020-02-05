Willard D. “PeeWee” Shewey, age 92, of Nebraska City (formerly rural Hamburg) passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Nebr. City.

He was born on Nov. 20, 1927, in Maxwell; the son of Wardie and Helen Margaret (Mathes) Shewey. He attended country school through the 8th grade.

He joined the United States Army and proudly served his country during WWII, after which he was honorably discharged.

He then reenlisted and also proudly served his country during the Korean War.

Willard was united in marriage to Violet Leona Swisher on May 9, 1954, and two daughters were born to this union: Jeanne and Teena.

He worked at Glenn Implement as a mechanic and enjoyed farming for many years. He began farming around 1966 in the Watson, Mo., area and continued farming until he could no longer do it.

Willard enjoyed many hobbies like golfing, bowling and ballroom dancing. He also was a volunteer fireman in Hamburg, a member of the Sidney American Legion, and the Elks in Nebraska City. He helped at the Sidney Rodeo and loved to travel to Arizona in the winter.

Those left to cherish his memory include his two daughters: Jeanne Gubser and husband Marvin of Hamburg, and Teena Taylor of Rock Port, Mo.; five grandchildren: Greg Gubser, Marvetta Greenwalt, Daniel Gubser, Crystal Goins and Mallory Taylor; nine great-grandchildren: Treyton, Maci, Bryce, Kale, Seth, Blayne, Madison, Carson and Jasiah; siblings: Richard “Bud” Shewey of Preston, Ind., May Keen of Kearney, Nebr., and Lorena McElderry of West Branch, IA; one aunt Margaret Belt of Augusta, Kan.; other family and friends.

Willard was preceded in death by his parents, and siblings: Raymond, Delbert, David, Ward Junior and Betty Salisbury.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Rash-Gude Funeral Home in Hamburg.

Burial will follow at Mt. Olive Cemetery southeast of Hamburg with Military Honors conducted by the Hamburg American Legion Post.

Memorials may be given to the Hamburg Fire Department.

Memorials may be given to the Hamburg Fire Department.




