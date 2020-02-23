Thomas Neil Johnson, age 83, of Nehawka died Feb. 20, 2020, at CHI St. Mary’s Hospital in Nebraska City.

Tom was born Aug. 28, 1936, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Nebraska City, the fifth son of Henning and E. Lucille (Martin) Johnson.

Tom married Ruth Bruns of Plattsmouth on Aug. 3, 1957, at the Nehawka United Methodist Church, where he was a member for 68 years.

Tom grew up and lived in the Nehawka are most of his life and enjoyed his family and friends.

Tom received a trip in 1952 to the 4H Conference in Chicago and participated in football, basketball and track at the Nehawka High School where he graduated in 1954.

He farmed with his father, brothers and son until he retired in 2014.

Tom worked as a rural mail carrier in the Nehawka and Murray areas for 32 years before he retired in 2004 and had worked for the Otoe County Surveyor and State Surveyor. He was a Golden Eagle Member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie No. 968 and a former member of Nebraska City Elks Lodge No. 1049.

He always enjoyed golfing in the Nebraska State Elks Golf Tournaments.

Survivors include his wife, Ruth of Nehawka; children, Lynette (John) Thompson, Neil (Cheryl Gawyrk) Johnson, Rhonda (Brian) Earith and Tod (Angie Marciniak) Johnson; grandchildren, Kelly Farmer (Justin Stubbendick), Richard Swim, Emily (Shawn) Vincent, Ryan Earith, Alesha Johnson, Cooper Johnson, Michelle Crook, Nichole Snyder Powers and Nolan Snyder; 19 great grandchildren; brother, Harold Johnson; sisters in law, Donna Johnson and Virginia Ketter; many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Robert, Richard and Marion; and sister in law, Patricia (Guthals) Johnson.

Funeral services were to be 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at the Nehawka United Methodist Church with burial in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery near Nehawka.

Visitations were to be be 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the Nehawka United Methodist Church with the family greeting friends from 5 to 7 P.M.

Memorials are suggested to the Nehawka United Methodist Church.

Marshall Funeral Chapel of Nebraska City is in charge of arrangements.



