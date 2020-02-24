Steven C. Beasley, 72 of Urbandale, passed away February 22, 2020 at the Kavanagh House in Des Moines. A Memorial Service will be held at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home - McCalley Chapel in Adel on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 1 p.m. Inurnment will take place at a later date in Violet Hill Cemetery in Perry.

Steven was born on January 30, 1948 to of his parents C.O. (Cobb) and Shirley Beth (Worthington) Beasley of rural Linden.

He attended grade school at the Washington Township Consolidated School and graduated in 1966 from Central Dallas High School.

Steve studied to be a history teacher at the University of Iowa and received his Bachelor of Arts degree in 1970. He graduated studies in history at Drake University and received his Juris Doctorate degree from the Drake Law School in 1974.

He spent all his working career with the State of Iowa. During that time he served in several capacities including Hearings Officer, Deputy Commissioner, Administrative Law Judge and Head Administrative Law Judge, then retiring in 2010.

As a boy he enjoyed fishing at Lake Okoboji and Bay’s Branch. Fishing, mostly at Big Creek Lake, was his main hobby in his adult years. He also loved to travel especially to sites of historical significance.

He held season tickets to Iowa football and basketball games. Each football season he attended at least one away game, and he went to several bowl games to follow his beloved Hawkeyes.

Steve was preceded in death by his father, Cobb Beasley and his sister, Sandra Kay Beasley; his uncles, Robert Worthington, Donald Worthington and Paul Jolcuvar; his aunts, Jean Worthington Jones and Twila Parrot Worthington; and his cousins, Paul Jolcuvar and Ken Lipston.

He is survived by his mother, Beth Beasley and his sister, Susan Beasley; his aunts, Betty Worthington Jolcuvar and Mona Sorenson Worthington; his cousins, Howard and Connie Jolcuvar, Barbara Jolcuvar Lipston, Janis Jolcuvar and Dennis Bishop, along with many friends.

Memorial donations may be directed to Every Step Hospice. The family of Steven Beasley would like to extend a special thank you to Every Step Hospice for their care and compassion during this time. Online condolences may be left at www.caldwellparrish.com