Susan “Sue” Banks, 66, of McCallsburg, Iowa, passed away in her home surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, March 7, 2020. A visitation will be held on Friday, March 13, at 1 p.m. at Bethany Lutheran Church in McCallsburg. Her memorial service will immediately follow the visitation and will begin at 2 p.m., with Pastor Kathy Sandmann officiating. Burial in the Warren Township Cemetery in McCallsburg will follow.

Sue was born on May 3, 1953, in Jefferson, to Charles and Betty (Gallanger) Hutchins. The family relocated to east Des Moines and she attended SE Polk School. She then moved to Huxley with Walter and Ethel Purvis and she attended Ballard High School and graduated with the class of 1972. Sue met the love of her life, Jerry Banks, and the couple married on June 30, 1973, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. The couple moved to McCallsburg, where they began their family together. Sue began working at NESCO. In 1990, once her boys were older, she began working at Bethany Life in Story City as a CNA, then CMA, a job she held and cherished until she retired in 2015. Sue was a member of the McCallsburg First Responders and served as president for more than 10 years, the American Legion Auxiliary and Bethany Lutheran Church. Sue loved her family and spending time with them, going to her boys’ and then grandkids’ sporting events, bowling in the Story City Bowling League and camping around central Iowa.

Those left to cherish her loving memories are her husband, Jerry Banks; sons, Mike (Michelle) Banks and Matt (Emily) Banks; grandchildren, Ryan, Jenna, Andrew, Megan, Julie and Madison; siblings, Steve Hutchins, Jim Hutchins, Janet Rohrbough, Sandy Armstrong, Larry (Ruth) Purvis and David (Pat) Purvis; sisters-in-law, Betty Coffman and Joan Banks; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; foster parents; sister, Judy Purvis; brothers-in-law, Laurence Banks, Gerald Banks and Gene Coffman; and sister-in-law, Irma Banks.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family.

Fredregill Funeral & Cremation Care in Zearing has been entrusted with the care of Sue and her family.