Louie Hensen, age 99 of Perry, passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at the Perry Lutheran Home in Perry, Iowa.

Louie was born Dec. 2nd, 1920, in Bouton, Iowa and grew up on a farm. He graduated from Bouton High School during the great depression. He worked as a farm hand and, on Saturdays, at the Perry Sales Pavilion where he developed his passion for auctioneering.

Right before the war he met the future love of his life, Doris Harris, but waited until after the war to marry her. He enlisted in the Army Air Force in August of 1942. He flew as an air radio operator delivering aircraft to the South Pacific. He flew 72 missions over the Burmese Mountains, for which he was awarded five bronze stars and 6 air medals with Oak Leaf cluster.

After the war, in 1946 Louie married Doris. They farmed for 21 years, and Louie went into the auction business. Louie and Doris bought the Perry Sales Pavilion in January of 1969, and operated it until his retirement, in 1982. Louie was proud of his auctioneer career, the many friends he worked with and also proud to have served as an auctioneer at the International Livestock Exposition in Chicago.

Louie loved to hunt and fish and “prayed that he might live to fish until his dying day.” He also loved to golf at the Perry Golf & Country Club where he installed several Blue birds’ birdhouses (still there today). Louie was a devoted Catholic, volunteering at the St Patrick’s Catholic Church for many years, where he served as a trustee on countless boards. He managed the Catholic Cemetery for 21 years. He was a long-time member of the American Legion, the Elks Lodge and Perry Golf & Country Club.

Louie was preceded by his wife Doris, brothers, Ernest and Emery, and sister, Harriet. He is survived by his sons, Ron Hensen from Phillips Ranch, California, and Curt Hensen from Port Isabel, Texas, five grand-children and eight great grandchildren.

We will miss you Louie.