Jerry L. Walters, 81, of Nebraska City passed away early Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Prestige Care Center in Nebraska City.

Jerry was born on Oct. 17, 1938, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Nebraska City; the son of Robert L. and Marie (Schneider) Walters. He attended school in Nebraska City. He married Jacqueline Peterson on June 23, 1960, in Sidney, Iowa, and the couple later divorced.

He worked at Colbert & Gerber Construction Company for ten years and most recently at Bartlett Grain for twenty years before his retirement in 2000. He was a former member of the Nebraska City Eagles.

Jerry is survived by his children: Shirley Walters and husband Benny Bemberger of Nebraska City, Robert Walters of Nebr. City, Jerry Walters of Alliance, and Vickie Landreth and husband Leroy of Alliance; 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; sisters: Norma Chamberlain and husband Earl and Shirley Morris all of Nebraska City; other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; former wife Jacqueline; sisters: Ruth and Rita and an infant brother Robert L. Walters.

Visitation was to be open from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday - all at Gude Mortuary. Crowd size will be limited to 10 people at once during the visitation.

Due to CDC guidelines, a private family funeral service was to be held Thursday at 2 p.m. at Gude Mortuary. Funeral Services were to be live-streamed on Gude Funeral Homes Facebook page. Burial was to follow in Camp Creek Cemetery southeast of Nebraska City.

Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com. Gude Mortuary in charge of the arrangements.