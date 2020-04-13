Holly Jan Bradford, with family by her side, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Holly was born on December 24, 1955 to Mary Alice Hethcot and Roger Albert Hethcot, she grew up in Perry, IA and graduated from Perry High School in 1974. The Perry class of ‘74 was very dear to her.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Robert “Hector” Hethcot of Perry. Those left to honor her memory include her husband Nathan Bradford of Pleasant Hill; her daughter Wendy Koenig, son Kevin Bradford; grandsons Noah and Zachary Bradford and her beloved “aunt” Patty Salocker who was an important part of her life and family.

She was employed as an accountant and controller at various locations, but most recently worked at her dream job with Venter Spooner Inc. They were over-the-top supportive and she often referred to them as her life boat. They were the reason she was able to receive such wonderful treatment.

Holly will be laid to rest at Sunrise Cemetery in Des Moines, IA. A celebration of life will be held later this year. More information is available at desmoinescremation.com