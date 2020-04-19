Betty Lou (Boyd) Nelsen, born Feb. 23, 1933, to Larsh and Lottie Boyd in Nebraska City, died on Sunday morning, April 19, 2020, at her home in Nebraska City surrounded by her children.

She is survived by her children: Connie Eastlee (Michael), James M. Nelsen (Kathy) and Timothy W. Nelsen; four grandchildren: Susan and Kate Nelsen and Christopher (Angie) Eastlee, Joshua (Adriana) Eastlee and three great-grandchildren. Also survived by sisters-in-law: Mildred Boyd, Letha Nelsen and Mildred Stalhut, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Preceded by her parents, husband James Melvin Nelsen, child Lori Lynn, brothers: Harold, Brooks, Wrex and a baby brother.

Betty raised her three children by herself after the untimely death of her husband while the children were still in school.

She insisted on a good education for her children with each earning a Bachelor's and each also earning either a Masters or Doctorate degrees.

Betty worked as a bookkeeper for her husband until his death and then managed/owned his trucking business (Nelsen Bros. Trucking) for a number of years. Betty then worked in accounting retiring from Cargill/Excel in Nebraska City on her 60th birthday.

After retirement she had always wanted to see the world and was lucky enough to do so. Traveling internationally to: Switzerland, Sweden, Norway, Germany, Czech Republic, Poland, Greece, Austria, Brazil, Peru, Ireland, England, Scotland, Denmark, France, Italy, Egypt, China, Hong Kong, Thailand, Turkey, Guatemala, Venezuela, Canada and Mexico, and nearly all the Caribbean islands where she was an avid shell collector.

Until the last year she was active in arts and crafts and was very proud of her artistic abilities, as were her children.

Memorials are requested for the Veterans Memorial Building restoration fund as she felt that the Memorial Building honoring the First and Second World War Veterans (including her husband) was a very worthwhile cause.

Because of the Covid-19 outbreak regulations, a public funeral will not be possible. Therefore, Betty's children invite family and friends to stop by her home on Tuesday, April 21. A private family graveside burial service will be held for the family at Wyuka Cemetery in Nebraska City.

The casket will lie in state on Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 6 pm. and Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. - all at Gude Mortuary. Friends are welcome to stop by during those hours.