Robert “Bob” A. Bassinger, age 64, of rural Nebraska City passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at his home.

Robert Allan Bassinger was born on December 26, 1955 in Nebraska City; the son of Leonard D. and Arlene Marie (Behrends) Bassinger.

He grew up and attended school graduating from Nebraska City High School with the class of 1974.

Bob worked at Steinhart Terminal in Nebraska City for many years.

He is survived by his son Shane Bassinger of Nebraska City; grandson Reed Bassinger; his dad Leonard Bassinger of Nebraska City; sister Linda Betts and brother David Bassinger both of Nebraska City; one niece Laci Arthur of Nebraska City; other extended family and friends.

Bob was preceded in death by his mother, Arlene on Nov. 1, 2002.

No Services are planned at this time due to restrictions of COVID-19.

Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.

Gude Mortuary in charge of the arrangements.