Donna Carol (Bennett) Dowd, age 72, died on Saturday, February 29, 2020 in Daphne, Alabama.

She was born on May 1, 1947, in Minneapolis, Minnesota to parents Lee Nelson Bennett (2010) and Janice Elaine Mescher (2014). She grew up in Minneapolis, Minnesota and graduated from Robbinsdale Cooper High School. She attended the College of Saint Theresa, Winona, Minnesota. She was married on June 7, 1969 to Richard Jerome Dowd and they later divorced in 1996.

She worked for Schaumburg Elementary School District 54 as a library assistant (Aldrin Elementary and Dirksen Elementary) and later as an administrative assistant at the Art Center of Burlington, Iowa.

Donna was an active member of Christ Episcopal Church. She was an avid reader, an excellent seamstress, she enjoyed nature and her many vacations and memories at Big Sandy Lake, in McGregor, Minnesota.

She is survived by her children, Janet Norman of Spanish Fort, Alabama and Kevin (Tara) Dowd of West Burlington, Iowa; grandchildren, Tyler Norman, Colin Dowd, Brittany Norman, Kile Dowd, Toby Norman, and Allison Dowd. Beloved sister to Jeanne Dwyer, Kathy (Dick) Beatty, Barbara Burchill, and Lee (Darlene) Bennett. Aunt and god-mother to Kenneth, Joseph, Brian, Anne, Rick, Sarah, Jesse, Matthew, Steven, Gregory, Michael, Karen, Christine, and Rebecca. She was preceded in death by her parents.

She will be remembered in our hearts and minds forever. A public celebration of her life with Episcopal Rites will be held on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Prugh~Thielen Funeral Home, 3940 Division Street, Burlington, Iowa 52601, Father Carl Mann presiding.

Burial at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church "The Little Log Church", near McGregor, Minnesota, at a later date.

Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Burlington Public Library, 210 Court Street, Burlington, Iowa 52601.